Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.65 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

