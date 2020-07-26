Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

