Noble Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.