NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,600 ($68.91) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,213.71 ($64.16).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,146 ($63.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,016.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,368.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.