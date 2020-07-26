Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Shares Down 1.7%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.70, 192,425 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 317,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.
