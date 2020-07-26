Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Shares Down 1.7%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.70, 192,425 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 317,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 311,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

