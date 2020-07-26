NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

