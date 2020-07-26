MultiCell Technologies (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect MultiCell Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MultiCell Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDS. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

