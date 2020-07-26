MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MRC opened at $6.13 on Friday. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

