Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,371.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

