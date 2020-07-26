Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised ABB from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 129,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.