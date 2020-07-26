Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Shares of MLSPF opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.