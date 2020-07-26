Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $245.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $255.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

