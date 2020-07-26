Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,088,209.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,801. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

