Mogo Finance Technology’s (MOGO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

MOGO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from C$7.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

