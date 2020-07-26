Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 million, a PE ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 785,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

