Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mistras Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

