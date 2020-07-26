MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Down 48.3%

MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)’s stock price fell 48.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, 125 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MINERVA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, live cattle and cattle byproducts in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

