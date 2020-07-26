Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £1,266,710 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £1,266,710 ($1,558,835.84).
Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 648 ($7.97) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 593.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.