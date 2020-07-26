Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £1,266,710 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £1,266,710 ($1,558,835.84).

Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 648 ($7.97) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 593.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

