Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,848,623.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $23.58 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

