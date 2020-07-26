M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised M&G from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

