M&G (LON:MNG) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 189 ($2.33) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 202 ($2.49). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.14 ($2.48).

MNG opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of £113.95 ($140.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,005.91). Insiders purchased a total of 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091 over the last ninety days.

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

