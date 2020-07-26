Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.61) price target (down from GBX 145 ($1.78)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.10 ($2.11).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON:MRO opened at GBX 104.35 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.96. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81).

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($17,573.22). Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,010 ($24,624.66).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.