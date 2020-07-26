Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

