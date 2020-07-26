Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its 200 day moving average is $200.12. Masimo has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.