Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) PT Raised to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $210,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

