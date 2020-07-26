Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.83).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 43.92 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Bridget Lea acquired 25,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,074.58). Also, insider William Rucker acquired 100,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($66,453.36). In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $8,400,000.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

