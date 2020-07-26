Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.43.

MAR stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $513,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $82,555,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

