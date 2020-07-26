Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.88 million and a PE ratio of 37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.52. Majestic Wine has a one year low of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.78 ($5.41).

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,022.53).

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

