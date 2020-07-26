Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 237,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 134,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

