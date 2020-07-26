MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $28,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

