Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

