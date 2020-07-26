Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,270.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

