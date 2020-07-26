Logitech International SA Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

LOGI stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Logitech International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.