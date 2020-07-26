Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LECO stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

