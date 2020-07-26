Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Limelight Networks in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.01. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

