Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,336 ($16.44).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,366.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.04. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,584 ($19.49).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

