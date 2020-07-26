Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 3.55.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

