Legg Mason (LM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Legg Mason to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Legg Mason to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.98 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

