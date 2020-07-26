Legend Biotech Corporation’s (NYSE:GTH) Quiet Period To End on July 29th

Legend Biotech’s (NYSE:GTH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 29th. Legend Biotech had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of GTH opened at $13.90 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.