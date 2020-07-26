Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Lowered to GBX 334

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 334 ($4.11) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 202 ($2.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.91 ($3.01).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.18.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,374 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,748 ($3,381.74). Also, insider George Lewis bought 626 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,277.04 ($1,571.55). Insiders acquired a total of 2,842 shares of company stock valued at $589,428 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.