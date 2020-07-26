Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

