Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 173,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

