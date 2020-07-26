Lam Research Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

LRCX opened at $345.72 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $367.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

