Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ladder Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

LADR stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,035,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.