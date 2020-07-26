Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) versus Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Head to Head Survey

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synlogic and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 1 4 0 2.50 Kura Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00

Synlogic currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 471.75%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.12%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 32.99 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.31 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -11.32

Synlogic has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,733.25% -33.46% -27.93% Kura Oncology N/A -30.33% -27.68%

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Synlogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

