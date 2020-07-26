KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

