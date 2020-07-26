KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

