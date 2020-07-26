Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.81. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 6,437,331 shares changing hands.

KTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $92,856.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $51,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

