Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $121,125.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $121,275.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $124,517.04.

KTOS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 673,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

