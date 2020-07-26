Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KFY stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

